Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

4/20/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

4/19/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/15/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $159.93 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

