Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently:

4/23/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $330.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $365.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $383.00.

4/22/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $345.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $390.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $341.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

TMO stock opened at $320.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

