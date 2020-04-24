Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.07 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar acquired 1,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 146,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

