Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 4,951 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in DexCom by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.0% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,029 shares of company stock worth $27,251,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $322.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.92. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $329.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.