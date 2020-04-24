Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

