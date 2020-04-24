Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 6,007 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

