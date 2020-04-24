Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 178.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,143,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

