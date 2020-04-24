Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 598,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

