Regalcoin Trading 88.5% Higher This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 88.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $26,529.84 and $13.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

