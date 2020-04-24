Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.12.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.21. The company had a trading volume of 837,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,046. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $574.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

