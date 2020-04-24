RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

RNLSY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,182. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

