REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0559 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $6.15 million and $1,569.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02563374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00212136 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

