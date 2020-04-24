Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Equities researchers at M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. M Partners analyst A. Hood anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year.

HTL stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.10. 39,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,673. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.50.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

