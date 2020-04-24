Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,039,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

