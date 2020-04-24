Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/20/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outperformed the industry in the past year, courtesy of robust sales and earnings history. The company has been gaining from growth across most brands and sales channels. The trend continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020, with the top and the bottom line surpassing estimates and rising year on year. Performance was supported by growth in emerging markets, travel retail and online sales. However, the company is witnessing certain headwinds caused by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China and around the world. Additionally, adverse currency movements are expected to negatively impact the company’s performance in fiscal 2020. Moreover, challenges in Hong Kong’s retail environment and tariff impacts in China are a concern. Notably, management lowered sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2020.”

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $218.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $190.00 to $170.00.

3/3/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

Shares of EL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. 407,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,666. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

