Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

4/9/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/18/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

