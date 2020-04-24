Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 24th (ABCB, ACH, ADOCY, ADPT, AEG, AEOXF, AFLYY, ALRN, ALV, BCNAF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 24th:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,025 ($52.95) target price on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunomedics got a significant boost with the recent FDA approval for its lead drug, Trodelvy (sacituzumabgovitecan-hziy), an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with mTNBC. The successful commercialization of the drug will bring in sales for the company. Meanwhile, Trodelvy is being evaluated in several label expansion studies, including earlier-line settings for breast cancer and other cancer indications. A late-stage study on the candidate was recently halted due to its compelling efficacy. Immunomedics is also evaluating acituzumab in other cancer types. However, competition is stiff from bigwigs in the market. Pipeline setbacks will also weigh on shares.”

APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MEGA/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price target on the stock.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 248 ($3.26) target price on the stock.

