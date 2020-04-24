Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Berry Global Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after purchasing an additional 228,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,257,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

