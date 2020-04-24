Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS: CCLAY):

4/16/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/15/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/15/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – COCA COLA AMATI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $5.24 on Friday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

