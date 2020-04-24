Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,860 ($63.93) to GBX 4,870 ($64.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,710 ($61.96) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,830 ($63.54) to GBX 4,710 ($61.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 4,830 ($63.54). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RIO traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,750 ($49.33). 1,818,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,585.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,078.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

