Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/23/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/21/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/8/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/6/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/31/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

3/27/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/19/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 206 ($2.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 243 ($3.20).

2/27/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 215 ($2.83).

LON:TW opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.92) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

