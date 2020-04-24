Reviewing AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Its Competitors

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 54.00 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.96

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 122 106 2 2.11

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.84%. Given AdaptHealth’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

