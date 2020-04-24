Reviewing Maverix Metals (MMX) and Its Peers

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maverix Metals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

This table compares Maverix Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.82% 1.68% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 71.33 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 39.52

Maverix Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 699 2613 2342 88 2.32

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.45%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maverix Metals peers beat Maverix Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.