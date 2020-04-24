Ricardo Cardenas Purchases 2,991 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.