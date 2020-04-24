Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1,226.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.90. 14,947,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,458,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.