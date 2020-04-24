Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

MMP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 2,011,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.