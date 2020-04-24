Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 11,075,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,193,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

