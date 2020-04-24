Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,286,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,172. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

