Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

