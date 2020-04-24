Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 3.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.09. 941,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

