Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 10,484 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF makes up 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 1.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,293.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.94. 10,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,073. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $138.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

