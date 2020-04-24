Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 14,501 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.14. 2,373,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

