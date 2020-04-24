Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.32. 559,693 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.86. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.1703 dividend. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.