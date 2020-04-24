Rise (RISE) Hits Market Cap of $388,414.59

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Rise has a market cap of $388,414.59 and approximately $20.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. In the last week, Rise has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 147,072,323 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

