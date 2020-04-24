Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto purchased 9,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

