Robert Half International (RHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) recently:

4/20/2020 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Robert Half International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $67.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Robert Half International was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE RHI opened at $43.78 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 505,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

