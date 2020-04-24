Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Roche Holdings AG Basel comprises about 2.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $305.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

