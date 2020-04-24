Rocket Pool Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $44,524.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00009646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

