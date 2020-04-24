Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS: RYCEY):

4/23/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $3.81 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

