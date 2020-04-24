Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

SEIC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

