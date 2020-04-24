Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $153.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $146.04. 3,317,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.