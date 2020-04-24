Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises about 1.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:BX remained flat at $$48.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,756,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.