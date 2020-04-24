SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SAPMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

