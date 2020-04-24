SAIPEM S P A/ADR’s (SAPMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

