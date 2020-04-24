salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock worth $65,310,680. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $153.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.