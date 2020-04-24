SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 180,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.