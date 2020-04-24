SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s (SBGSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,588. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

