Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,687 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 234,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 141,596 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

