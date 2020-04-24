Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Lowered by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000.

SCHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 270,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,161. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

