Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Reduced by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,454 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

